The country of football continues to levitate. He floats in the sky that he touches with his hands due to the vibrant and frenetic comeback of the never-before-achieved victory against Brazil, last Thursday.

But each day brings its desire. Today, Luis Díaz’s double, his furious celebration, the delirium of the people in ecstasy for their National Team, because it seems that it had happened so long ago, so long ago, as we remember Mina’s goals in Russia or James’s in Brazil or the of Rincón against Germany…

Every day brings its desire. Today is Paraguay, in Asunción. It is not Brazil, which no longer matters. The clock is not ticking backwards. The present is to continue adding to the World Cup qualifying table, remain undefeated, gain more confidence and strengthen ways and means.

The National Team will have two forced changes in defense. Surely, Cuesta will play for Dávinson (suspended) and Borja, for Machado (injured). And there is the return of Arias, the starter who gave his place, due to suspension, to Carrascal.

The risk of facing Paraguay

Now, yes, now; Today, in the urgent present, Paraguay offers a resistance similar to that offered by Chile and Ecuador at home, who were tied 0-0: teams of similar power.

In soccer there is no ‘law of transitivity’ that dictates that Colombia, as it beat Brazil, has already defeated Paraguay, who needs to be told that it is the worst Paraguay in history because it has just changed its coach and because it does not have its greatest figure: Miguel Almirón, due to injury.

This Tuesday, Colombia must collect the reward for the victory against Brazil: a victory will make the victory against Brazil have even more weight in the table. Paraguay, like Chile and Ecuador, is a head-to-head rival of Colombia. Today, as José José sang: “What is past is past.”

