Between the manga slowly but surely approaching its conclusion, the Netflix TV series, and the anime remake, One Piece is more popular than ever. It is well known that Eiichiro Oda’s work has a great resonance also with the cosplay scene and in this regard today we offer you a Nami cosplay very summery signed by Byeol.

Nami needs little introduction, considering her centrality in the story of One Piece. Having joined the Straw Hat crew since the beginning of the story as a navigator, Nami’s dream is to map out the entire world, as well as to steal as many treasures as possible between one adventure and another.