Bye Sweet Carole was shown again at Guerrilla Collective 2023this time with a cartoon style trailer which well enhances the peculiarities of the adventure directed by Chris Darrill, the author of the Remothered series.

Announced in September 2021, Bye Sweet Carole is clearly inspired by the great classics of animation, telling the story of a girl, Lana Benton, who finds herself a prisoner of an enchanted garden.

“After discovering several letters from a certain ‘French’, Lana decides to follow the last known trail of Carole Simmons, a girl of the same age who has apparently managed to escape from Bunny Hall, a 19th century orphanage,” it reads. in the synopsis.

“The building is now infested by a colony of wild rabbits capable of opening a dimensional portal to the kingdom of Corolla…” To find out how things will go, we will have to wait until next year, when Bye Sweet Carole will be released on PC , PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.