The reason for the delay is to improve the game, as explained by the developers themselves in the announcement post: “We are working hard to create a beautiful and exciting game, but as anyone who has ever developed knows, this is not an easy task. For this reason, we have made the difficult decision to delay the launch of Bye Sweet Carole to 2025. This will give us the time we need to continue to improve the quality of gameplay and graphics which made you fall in love with the project from the very beginning.”

The Italian horror adventure Bye Sweet Carole has been postponed. It will no longer be released during 2024, as previously announced, but we will be able to play it in 2025 on a date yet to be determined.

More time is needed

The developers followed user feedback to improve some aspects of the game, such as lighting effects, user interface and cutscenes, as you can see in the examples below.

The lighting system has been revised

The protagonist of the game

The press release notes that some things may still be provisional, as further improvements will be made in the coming months. In the meantime, “Please note that this may not be the final version, but it is much closer to what we really want!”

The gameplay has also been revisedto heighten the tension during gameplay. “We want your senses to be as heightened as they would be with any great horror game or movie. Whether it’s holding Lana’s breath, hiding, or fighting against Mr. Kyn and other enemies you might encounter on your journey…”

The announcement was also an opportunity to thank all the players for their support of the project. If you want to know more, read our interview with Chris Darril, the director of Bye Sweet Carole.