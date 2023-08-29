Darril is the author of the Remothered series, now in its second chapter.

At Gamescom 2023, Chris Darril and the Little Sewing Machine released the first one gameplay videos Of Bye Sweet Carole , interesting Italian horror adventure, with cartoonish graphics made of more than 70.000 hand-drawn animation frames, coming in 2024 on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Let’s see it.

Details about the video

Bye Sweet Carole’s graphic style is delightful

The footage was recorded from the version pre-alpha of the game and shows some of the core mechanics and part of the setting of the adventure.

The authors note that the video does not show the final quality of the experience, which is still under development. Many will also be happy to know that Bye Sweet Carole will also be translated and dubbed into Italian.

In the video we can see the protagonist Wool who uses the power to transform into a rabbit to escape from danger. We also meet Mr. Baesie, Lana’s best friend, who has both offensive abilities and the power to shrink and manipulate objects.