With a surprise announcement, the software house based in Catania in Sicily, Little Sewing Machine officially presented the collaboration with Mark Darinwhich will follow the project Bye Sweet Carol how Associate Narrative Designer. The small Italian software house made a very respectable “purchase”, probably grabbing one of the best designers around at the moment.

If you have no idea who it is Mark Darinwe can simply tell you that he is one of the best known videogame screenwriter, he has enjoyed great success during his career, winning several awards including Bafta And He says for the works he curated. Surely you have come across or heard of such titles as Tales Of Monkey Island, Tales From the Borderlands, The Walking Dead and much more. Over the past fifteen years he has held various roles within the gaming industry, such as Lead Game Designer, Narrative Designer and Creative Director, practically making TellTale’s fortune.

At this point, the coveted project pursued by Chris Darril, Bye Sweet Carol becomes more and more reality, thanks to the experience of Mark Darin, the title could become a great success, in which Darril’s dark contamination, combined with Darin’s expertise, would be able to create a truly exceptional mix. Unfortunately we don’t know much about it yet Bye Sweet Carolthe only thing we know is that the release date is scheduled for 2023 (yet to be confirmed as reported in this link) and will be developed on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

We strongly believe in the work of Chris Darril, his competence and his energy could be an important signal for the entire Italian videogame sector, which still does not shine as it should and could on the international scene. Successful cases could begin to attract the right capital and the right investments to be able to develop a very strong economy in the rest of the world and still little sailed by us. Precisely for this reason we will always stay up to date and closely follow the developments of the project Bye Sweet Carol.