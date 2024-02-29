Max Verstappen can enjoy the current F1 regulations for another two seasons, which his team seems to have completely played out. From 2026, there will be new rules for F1 engines that stipulate that half of the power must come from an electric motor. On the other side of motorsport at the highest level, they do it exactly the other way around. From next year, the hybrid engine in the WRC will be exchanged for pure combustion engines.

The World Rally Championship makes this decision to make the Rally1 cars lighter and less complicated. From 2025, these rally monsters will only run on sustainable fuels. Despite the fact that the electric motor produces more than 100 hp, the cars do not become any slower. So the weight goes down and you gain speed. In addition, the WRC is pushing the limit on how much air can be sent to the turbo. This allows the turbos to breathe easier and therefore deliver more power. The turbos in the Rally2 cars that will compete in the WRC stages in 2025 will also receive more air and will have a larger exhaust, a pinball box and a rear wing to close the gap to the Rally1 cars.

You will soon be able to buy a real WRC car

Another year later, all rally cars in the premier class use the same frame over which the body of something resembling a production car is laid. The power will be a maximum of 335 hp in 2026 and the engines and gearboxes will come from Rally2 cars to save costs. From then on, the teams may spend a maximum of 400,000 euros. To make some money back – and that's the best part – WRC manufacturers are allowed to sell their cars immediately after the finish of a WRC event. And the WRC cars are also street legal. Anyone want a hardcore Ford Puma as a daily driver?

Furthermore, there is a maximum number of mechanics that you can bring with you per team and the teams will use existing buildings to prepare the rally cars instead of a number of traveling garages. This is also all about saving money. Rally organizers will be given more freedom in planning the stages and sprint and long-distance events will be added to the calendar. In any case, we are curious what the new WRC cars will sound like without hybrid systems.