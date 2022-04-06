Ezra Miller is the actor in charge of giving life to Flash in the movies of The League of Justice and his next solo adventure. The latter is maintained with delay after delay, which makes many doubt its quality when it is finally released. Now there is another point of concern.

In recent days, Ezra Miller was arrested in hawaii due to an altercation in a bar where he attacked some patrons. A short time later it was learned that the star of Flash he threatened to kill a couple of elderly people and stole their belongings. Although for the moment Warner Bros.his employers, did not comment, it seems that problems are coming for the actor.

Warner Bros. could stop all its projects with Ezra Miller

According to a magazine report rolling stonea source close to Warner assured that the study had an emergency meeting. This allegedly took place on March 30 and was to discuss the future of Ezra Miller with them, after their altercation in hawaii. The future does not look very favorable for the actor.

The same source assures that the attendees agreed to pause any future appearance of Ezra Miller in their productions. Let us remember that in addition to the role of Flashthe actor has an antagonistic role in the saga of fantastic animals. If this information is true, we may not see you in any of these franchises later.

Furthermore, it was revealed that Ezra Miller had several mental breakdowns during the filming of Flash. Although there were no acts of violence, a source described the actor as “losing his mind” and at times not knowing what to do. Perhaps that is why the production of the tape already took a long time. A release was originally planned for March 2018. Now, if there are no further delays, it will arrive in June 2023.

The situation with Ezra Miller does not yet have a definitive solution. This due to the merger of Warner Bros. with Discovery which will take place in the coming months. It will be until it ends that the viability of projects such as a sequel to Flash. Although the speedster may have a different face if he gets to have another film within the universe of DC.

The Flash actor already has enough scandals in his history

The situations in hawaii and with the elderly couple are not the first time Ezra Miller is in a scandal. In 2020, a video circulated that showed him hanging and throwing a bar employee to the floor in Iceland. This caused him to be escorted off the scene, although there were apparently no legal repercussions.

In early 2022 he posted a video on his Instagram where he threatened members of the Ku Klux Klan from North Carolina. In this he told them that they should commit suicide or else’we will do it for you‘. With so many situations accumulated, it is already clearer why Warner could decide to distance himself from Ezra Miller in the future.

