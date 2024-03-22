CommentaryLess than three years after the first billions were distributed, the National Growth Fund appears to be collapsing again. There is every reason for this, now that money is no longer free. It is painful that politicians change the rules of the game again during the match. High time for a steady and predictable policy, writes our political reporter Laurens Kok.
Laurens Kok
#Bye #bye #WopkeWiebes #fund #strange #antics
