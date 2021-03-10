A reader asked a while back when the small bus-ticket office next to the taxi rank in Salobreña would be removed – now it has.

Yesterday a flatbed lorry with a crane arrived, unbolted it from the ground, removed the roof and bore it all away.

The ticket office belongs to the the Alsa bus company and it was they who should have removed it. However, finally, with an execution order issued, the Town Hall intervened and removed it.

The work not only comprises of removing the ticket office and sorting out the pavement where it stood, but also the nearby municipal, bus shelter will be shifted over a couple of meters as where it is now is right in front of a zebra crossing. Furthermore, the curb will have to be lowered to afford easier access for those with mobility problems.

As for the present mini-bus station, regardless of whether it is a success with the locals, the cafeteria inside certainly is as it always has a good smattering of customers, probably because it is the nearest cafeteria to those who work on the nearby trading be.

