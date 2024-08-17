Minister of Agrarian Development published a farewell on social media; company says the measure was taken due to Moraes’ decisions

The Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Farming, Paul Teixeirapublished this Saturday (17.Aug.2024) a “farewell”in a joking tone, to Elon Musk, owner of X (formerly Twitter). The company announced this Saturday the closure of its office in Brazil.

THE profile of Global Government Relations of the X stated which will end operations in the country due to the decisions of the Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes.

Here is the publication by Minister Paulo Teixeira:

UNDERSTAND: MUSK X MORAES

The company released this Saturday (August 17, 2024) the full text of Moraes’ alleged decision, which is being processed under seal. In the image, it is possible to see that the minister requested the blocking of profiles that published messages “antidemocratic” or with hateful content against authorities. The company, however, did not comply with the orders. The judge then increased the fine and gave 24 hours to block the accounts, under penalty of arrest for disobeying the court order.

According to X, the decision has immediate effect, but the social network remains available to Brazilian users.

“Despite the fact that our numerous appeals to the Brazilian Supreme Court have not been heard, that the Brazilian public has not been informed about these orders, and that our Brazilian team has no responsibility or control over the blocking of content on our platform, Moraes chose to threaten our team in Brazil instead of respecting the law or due process.”says X.

The owner of X, Elon Musk, critical of the actions of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, shared the statement and said it was “a total disgrace to justice”.

“The decision to close X’s office in Brazil was difficult, but if we had agreed to Alexandre de Moraes’ demands for secret (illegal) censorship and handover of private information, there would have been no way to explain our actions without being embarrassed.”he wrote.