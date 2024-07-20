The extreme heat brought to Italy by the Caronte anticyclone is easing and today, Sunday 21 July, the number of cities with the red dot drops to 9the highest alert level. While bad weather arrives with rain and thunderstorms in the North-West and yellow alert on 4 regions: Valle d’Aosta, Autonomous Province of Bolzano, much of Piedmont and Lombardy.

The bulletin on heat waves from the Ministry of Health indicates a red dot for today on Ancona, Bari, Campobasso, Frosinone, Latina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara and Rome. Naples is in yellow while Milan goes to green, like Brescia and Turin.

Alert level 3, the Ministry of Health recalls, indicates “emergency conditions (heat wave) with possible negative effects on the health of healthy and active people, and not only on risk subgroups such as the elderly, very young children and people with chronic diseases”.

Today’s weather

The heat loosens its grip because it changes the metropolitan picture significantly. From the early hours of Sunday 21 July, bad weather will be felt in the northern regions, starting from the west. The rain will also give way to hail, while the bad weather will gradually descend towards the south, reaching Tuscany first and then the other regions, with a consequent drop in temperatures starting from the North.