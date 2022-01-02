In recent months, stars such as Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Billie Eilish have dyed their previously blond manes dark brown. The color is making a comeback and looks like here to stay , because blond was even proclaimed on TikTok cheey, in other words: passe.











A crazy development, you would think, because blond was very popular for years. Blonde was hip, sexy and sensual. Brown was… understated. Until now. More and more celebs are becoming brunettes. We will soon see the color much more often in the streets. “Total transformations from blondes to brunettes have indeed been extremely trendy,” New York hairdresser Sharon Dorram told IPS. The New York Times. “You can compare it to trying a different personality.”

Billie Eilish. © Getty Images



The abrupt switch from blond, sometimes almost white locks to deep brown shades was somewhat to be expected. Everyone is longing for change and warmth because of the pandemic and that is probably no different with the stars. In addition, the pandemic also fueled something else: the rise of natural beauty. It seems more and more that the days of fillers are behind us, and that of embracing your natural shapes and hair color is just around the corner.

Hailey Bieber. © Getty Images



Yet another possible explanation for the sudden popularity of brown is the fact that Generation Z values ​​hair health. “Generation Z is now more aware of health and healthy living,” says hairdresser Franck Izquierdo, also The New York Times. ,,I see healthy brunettes as the trend for the new year. Many of my clients find that brown hair makes them feel powerful and strong.”

Gigi Hadid. © Getty Images



And it’s true: the different shades of brown are richer, fuller and more complex than in years past. Nowadays there is also Bronde, a mix between blond and brown. But also shades such as violet brunette, chocolate milk, Coca-Cola and pumpkin spice are reviewed.

Watch our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: