New (confectionery) bakers are most often added: on 1 January of this year there were 4.7 percent more shops in bread, pastries and confectionery than one year previously. The number of supermarkets, liquor stores, fishmongers and greengrocers also increased. Clothing stores make up the largest group of all stores. About one in six stores sell clothing. Household goods stores and supermarkets both account for 8 percent of the store base.

Bookstores and shops selling literature and stationery fell the most, with 8.1 percent and 7.0 percent respectively. The decline in the number of bookstores in 2021 was greater than in the three preceding years combined, CBS reports.