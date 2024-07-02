BYD sold 426,039 electric vehicles in the April-June quarter, according to Reuters calculations based on monthly sales reports, about 12,000 fewer than Tesla’s estimated second-quarter deliveries.

Price cuts and a growing shift in consumer demand toward electric and hybrid vehicles away from conventional cars are the main reasons behind the strong sales of Chinese electric vehicle makers in recent months, said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association.

Sales of new energy vehicles, including electric and hybrid vehicles, in China accounted for 46.7 percent of total auto sales in May, the highest monthly level on record, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.