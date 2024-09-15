At the 2024 Turin Motor Show, BYD brings the YANGWANG U9 to Italy for the first time, an electric supercar that combines luxury, performance and technological innovation.

Equipped with the platform and⁴ equipped with four electric motorsindependent, this supercar develops over 1,300 HP and a maximum torque of 1.680 Nmallowing acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.36 seconds.



The system of DiSus-X active chassis control ensures stability and safety, while the adjustable suspensionimprove the vehicle’s agility. The battery Blade new generation allows a fast charging until 500 kWwhile technology CTB (Cell-to-Body) integrates the battery pack into the car’s structure, increasing rigidity and safety. The YANGWANG U9 represents the future of electric supercars with its cutting-edge technologies and innovative design.

Preview at Turin Motor Show 2024BYD presents the BYD TANG 100% electric SUVdesigned to offer comfort And sustainability to modern families. Equipped with battery Blade from 108.8 kWhthe BYD TANG offers a range of 530 km (WLTP) and supports the fast charging until 170 kW. With a power of 517 HPaccelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

The design of the BYD-TANGinspired by the stylistic language “Dragon Face“, combines modernity and elegance. The interiors are spacious and versatile, with three rows of seats able to accommodate up to seven passengers. The large trunk, with a variable capacity of 235 to 1,655 litersand the rich technological equipment make this SUV ideal for the needs of families. Among the comfort features we find the advanced digital cockpit with display from 12.3 inches for the instrumentation and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen for the infotainment system, compatible with Apple CarPlayAnd Android Auto.

In addition to the electric models, BYD also presents the BYD SEAL U DM-ia Plug-in Hybrid SUV designed for those looking for a solution eco-conscious mobility. Equipped with technology Super DM (Dual Mode), this SUV optimizes the use of electrical energy, minimizing fossil fuel consumption. It offers a range 100% electricuntil 80 kmwhile the all-wheel drive version guarantees an overall range of 1,080 km.

With a cockpit spacious and versatileBYD SEAL U DM-i is equipped with five seats, Folding rear seats and a maximum load volume of 1,440 litersAdvanced safety features include the adaptive cruise control and the automatic emergency brakingThe starting price in Italy is 39.800 eurosmaking it an attractive option for those who want a Plug-in Hybrid SUV with an excellent quality-price ratio.

To complete the BYD range at Turin Motor Show 2024 there is the BYD SEALan electric sedan with a sporty and technological design. Equipped with a battery Blade from 82 kWhoffers an autonomy of 570 km (WLTP) and can recharge from 30% to 80% in just 26 minutes. Available in versions with rear wheel drive or whole wheatthe BYD SEAL combines dynamism and comfort thanks to technology iTAC for intelligent torque control.

The spacious and refined interiors boast sports seatsa panoramic roof and beyond 20 storage compartmentsThe infotainment system includes a 15.6-inch rotating display and advanced connectivity features. The version Excellence AWDaccelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.8 secondspositioning itself as one of the best-performing electric sedans in its category.