SThey hired 18,000 university graduates last year, employ 90,000 engineers and have 700,000 employees. This makes them as big as Volkswagen, which is exactly the goal despite the recent dismal share price development: BYD wants to be the Volkswagen of China and play a role in the world. To do this, they primarily build three million electric cars a year, but because the rapid succession of countless models is just as much a part of their business principle as pragmatism, they are responding to the slow demand for battery-powered cars in Europe and are also sending hybrids onto the market. The self-image remains: to be the world's largest electric car manufacturer.

Holger Appel Editor in business, responsible for “Technology and Engines”.

The volume is provided by cars that are designed without any subtlety but with a nice grace. You drive averagely, if you look for values ​​of good tradition, you will stick with a German product. Many of Build Your Dreams' vehicles are softly tuned, their bodies sway in curves, the steering does a good job, and the brakes lack a solid pressure point. If the focus is on infotainment, sharp and delicate graphics show where the screen is hanging. VW can hide there with its Bakelite stones.