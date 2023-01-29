The Chinese automaker BYD is planning to expand its production of electric cars, starting to produce them in European territory to facilitate access to countries that have a large consumption of these vehicles and ahead of a movement by the European Union to ban cars with motor combustion from 2035 onwards as part of the bloc’s plan to reduce its carbon emissions to zero.

During the Paris Motor Show in October 2022, BYD introduced three electric vehicles to the European market: the Tang (Tan), Han and Atto 3 models. to buy a Ford plant in Saarlouis, Germany, which has been producing the Focus model for years.

According to an article published in the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Ford executives would already be negotiating the sale of the factory, which should become less important for the American automaker since the model will be discontinued in 2025.

Negotiation, however, should not be so easy for the Chinese: according to the WSJ, there are 15 other investors interested in acquiring the Ford factory in Germany.