THE BYD Brazil confirmed its second release for the national market. After presenting the Tan EV electric SUV, the Chinese brand scheduled the presentation of the Han EV electric sedan for next month and the start of its sales from the second half of the year.

The Han EV electric sedan was launched in July 2020 in China, and since then it has accumulated more than 170,000 units worldwide.

SUV lands in the country

The first units of the Tan EV SUV arrived in Brazil last week through the port of Vilha Velha (ES). The model is on display at Shopping JK Iguatemi in São Paulo, with on-site service and sales under the responsibility of the Eurobike group.

New dealerships

Eurobike should soon open its first dealership with BYD in the city of São Paulo, with two other stores planned for the group in the cities of Ribeirão Preto (SP) and Brasília (DF) in the second half of the year.

The Chinese brand named the Águia Branca group for the states of Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, providing concessionaires in the Minas Gerais cities of Belo Horizonte, Uberlândia, Juiz de Fora; and in Espírito Santo Vitória and Vila Velha.

The Servopa group will represent the BYD brand in Curitiba, with opening scheduled for June. In addition to the capital of Paraná, the company will also be present in the cities of Londrina and Maringá (PR). For Porto Alegre, the IESA group was appointed, which will also operate in the cities of Caxias do Sul and Passo Fundo (RS).

more releases

BYD also plans to launch two models for Brazil in 2022. These are the Qin Plus DM-i sedan and the Song Plus DM-i SUV. The first sold 25,500 units in January 2022 alone and took fifth place among all sedans sold in the first month in the Chinese market.

Both bring the Super Hybrid DM-i technology, which offers two engines, hybrid and combustion. This makes fuel consumption one of the highlights of the vehicle. The models are plug-in hybrids, which can be recharged at home outlets.

