CEO of BYD Electronics says the acquisition “will mark the beginning of a new cycle of rapid growth”; company should invest in Brazil

the chinese BYD said this Monday (28.Aug.2023) to have closed a deal with the american Jabil to buy electronic component manufacturing facilities in China for $2.2 billion.

“This acquisition will expand the smartphone components business and mark the beginning of a new cycle of rapid growth.”, said Wang Nianqiang, CEO of BYD Electronics, the company’s electronics division. “The acquisition will also ensure long-term sustainable development“, he spoke.

Kenny Wilson, CEO of Jabil, called the deal “transformational” and stated that he will represent “the largest transaction in the history” from the company. “I am excited to be able to work with a reputable company like BYD Electronics to successfully drive this business forward.“, he said.

According to the agency ReutersJabil Circuit, which manufactures printed circuit boards, created this month a unit that absorbed its product manufacturing business in Chengdu and Wuxi –both cities in China–, which will now be sold to the Chinese group.

BYD IN BRAZIL

BYD is negotiating with the government of Bahia to purchase of the Camaçari factory that belonged to Ford. The company announcedat the beginning of July, the installation of 3 industrial plants in the city of Bahia, with an investment of R$ 3 billion and forecast for the creation of 5,000 jobs.

BYD is one of the largest electric car manufacturers in the world. When he was in China, in April, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) met with the company’s CEO, Wang Chuanfu. The idea was that the agreement for the installation of a factory in Camaçari would be sealed during the visit of the Chief Executive to the Asian country, but the announcement was postponed.

The Camaçari plant was used by Ford until 2021, when the US automaker announced the end of car production in Brazil and laid off around 4,000 workers in the region.

According to the plan announced in July by BYD, the factory complex in Bahia will have 3 factories for the production of parts, vehicle assembly lines and lithium and iron phosphate processing.

Seven models of electric and hybrid cars will be manufactured at the facilities, with capacity to produce up to 150,000 vehicles per year. The models that will be made in Brazil were exposed during the Farol da Barra event, in Salvador.

The BYD industrial complex is expected to start vehicle production in the second half of 2024.