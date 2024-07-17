The electrification process of the BYD range also involves plug-in hybrid technology. Indeed, it will be a fundamental component of the Chinese giant’s future offering: it seems that the company has decided to introduce on the European market three new plug-in hybrid models by the end of next year to be joined by an equal number of fully electric models. The reason? To offer a varied and wide range, in an attempt to increase your market share in the face of struggling demand for electric vehicles.

Electrification according to BYD

Without forgetting the question dutiesa topic of great debate after the EU Commission decided to introduce new temporary tariffs on electric cars imported from China. Let us remember that BYD is the second producer world’s most popular electric vehicle manufacturer, having been narrowly overtaken by Tesla in the second quarter of this year: the Chinese giant is rapidly increasing its market share in the Old Continent too, after having entered the market in 2022.

Three new plug-in hybrid models

BYD’s strategy of differentiating the levels of electrification of its European range could also surprise, given that its line-up is currently predominantly electric, but is not so: The company recently launched a plug-in hybrid version of the Seal U crossover and its president Stella Li told Autocar that plug-in hybrid vehicles cover a very important role in supporting the growth of the brand. A way to also differentiate itself from its big rival Tesla, which only sells fully electric cars.

From PHEV technology to pure electric

“Many people want to try 100% electric cars, but they still have some range anxiety and hesitate, which is why plug-in hybrid models can offer them the solution – explained Li – China is the leading country for new energy electrified cars, and electric vehicles account for 40%. But more than 50% is PHEV, and our data shows that mainstream drivers use PHEV technology as first experience for electric vehicles. After several years they usually decide to replace the latter with a new car, and 60-70% have shown willingness to purchase an electric vehicle”.