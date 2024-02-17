BYD is a Chinese company notable for the manufacturing of electric cars. Founded in 1995, the brand has managed to become one of the main manufacturers of electric vehicles in China and its expansion has reached many countries, including Mexico.

With a large catalog of vehicles, BYD has integrated one more unit into its production line. It's about the BYD Song PLUS DM-i, a powerful hybrid SUV type truck that stands out for having the best price-quality ratio.

With a starting price of $778,800 pesos, Song PLUS DM-i It is a strong truck with an amazing range, as it offers up to 1,105 kilometers combined fuel – battery.

The BYD Song PLUS DM-i stands out for its impressive autonomy, reaching up to 1,105 kilometers in combination of fuel and battery. With a fuel consumption of 5.1L/100km, This hybrid truck shows its commitment to energy efficiency.

This energy efficiency is based on the NEDC data which represents the total number of kilometers that a unit can travel without making stops to recharge. However, this distance depends on different factors.

Regarding its design, the Song PLUS DM-i It features an ocean-inspired exterior, with distinctive details that bring style to every adventure. Inside, it offers a spacious and elegant cabin, in line with its oceanic aesthetic.

Its sporty design makes the BYD Song Plus, a bold truck and inspires drivers to an endless sense of exploration. Inside we can find an optimized control center that makes the buttons more comfortable, while luxury attributes such as air conditioning system, stereo, screen and more create an immersive experience.

In terms of safety, the Song PLUS DM-i is equipped with advanced driving technology and a high-strength steel structure, guaranteeing comprehensive protection and resistance in the event of impacts.

In addition, it has advanced connectivity features, such as the BYD smart cabin system, which offers a smooth and fast 4G internet experienceconnecting people, cars and everyday life.

The BYD Song PLUS DM-i is presented as an attractive option for those looking for a hybrid SUV that offers exceptional performance, advanced safety and a connected and comfortable driving experience.