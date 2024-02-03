BYD Seal U electric SUV, dimensions, range and price

There Chinese BYD expands its European range with the new Seal U SUVdesigned for segment D (Utilities). The vehicle is characterized by a large and practical interior, elegant aesthetics, an excellent quality/price ratio and complete standard equipment. Technically the Seal U is credited with a driving autonomy of up to 500km (WLTP).

The five-seater D-segment SUV, BYD Seal U, is positioned below the larger seven-seater SUV BYD TANG in the European range. With dimensions of 4,785 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width and 1,668 mm in height, it has a large internal space thanks to the generous wheelbase 2,765 mm and flat floor design.

BYD Seal U is a D-segment electric SUV

The focus was on practicality, with the possibility of folding the rear seat into two parts (60:40) to expand the load volume from 552 to 1,440 litres.

Outside the electric SUV presents a X-shaped front with a rounded and curved design, characterized by U-shaped headlights which fit into the bonnet. The side view is embellished with 19-inch alloy wheels with polished black spokes.

BYD Seal Seal U rear 3/4 Seal U front 3/4 BYD Seal U front Seal U on the road Seal U on the road Seal U on the road Cockpit dashboard Instrument panel display 15.6 inch touchscreen display Front passenger seats Rear passenger seats Passenger compartment 19″ wheels AC and DC charging compartment BYD Seal U

The back, with a design wide body, completes the aesthetic, while the black and silver bumper and details add a touch of style. The LED taillight, inspired by water dropsfollows the design language “Ocean Aesthetics” of the brand.

The interior of the BYD Seal U is premium, with an elegant mix of modern design, soft tactile surfaces and high-quality finishes. They also feature leather coverings vegan leather with contrasting double stitching for seats, parts of the dashboard, door panels and center console. The ocean-inspired design is reflected in the “Legacy Gearshift Panel” with a crystal gear knob.

BYD Seal U cockpit dashboard

Comfort is guaranteed by the large, electrically adjustable, heated and ventilated front seats as standard. THE two digital screens (the central display is 12.8 or 15.6 inches electrically rotatable) contribute to ergonomics and clear readability, while the panoramic roof Electric sliding makes the interior bright. The presence of a PM 2.5 filter ensures clean air.

Battery, electric motor and autonomy

BYD Seal U, like all BYD cars on sale in Europe, features a battery with exclusive BYD technology Blade Battery without cobaltusing lithium iron phosphate (LFP) to improve safety and durability. With an energy density of up to 145 Wh/kgthe model will be available in two trim levels (Comfort and Design), both with front-wheel drive and