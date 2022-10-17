By the end of the month, the Chinese car market will be enriched with a new 100% electric model. And by the end of the year Europe will too, because BYD announced that the new Seal will land in Sweden and Germany in the fourth quarter of 2022. The car, unveiled last May and immediately named rival of excellence of Tesla Model 3, it has already met with great success in the mother country, with almost 60,000 pre-orders already registered.

The comparison with Tesla Model 3 is tight starting from size: the new BYD Seal measures 4,800 mm in length, 1,875 mm in width and 1,460 mm in height, making it 106 mm longer, 58 mm narrower and 17 mm higher than the US rival. The new Chinese electric sedan is based on the e-Platform 3.0 architecture developed internally, and is offered on the market with the possibility of choosing between two different BYD Blade batteries, one of 61.4 kWh and another of 82.5 kWh. Either way, the battery configuration provides for lithium-ion phosphate cell technology LFP use the CTB structure, which means that the battery module is integrated into the body structure. As for the engine, the basic version with 61.4 kWh battery has a rear-mounted 201 hp electric powertrain and a range of 550 km in the Chinese CLTC test cycle, while the long-range version with 82.5 battery kWh raises these specs to 308hp of power and 700km of range.

The high-performance version of the model, on the other hand, features a configuration a double electric motor, with 215 hp at the front and 308 hp at the rear for a combined system output of 523 hp. In this case, the battery that powers the powertrain is the 82.5 kWh, for a CLTC range of 650 km. BYD Seal versions powered by 62.4 kWh battery can be loaded at speeds up to 110 kW, while those with 82.5 kWh units are designed to support charging speeds of up to 150 kW.