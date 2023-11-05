You can say a lot about the countless Chinese brands that are suddenly active in Europe, but not that they have no ambition. Many want to sell us limousines or mega-SUVs for slightly less than Audi prices, while history shows that ‘brands from new countries’ (Japan in the 1960s, Korea in the 1990s) can actually persuade us with models in more modest classes.

BYD is one of the few to do so for the time being; they come with the Dolphin, an electric C-segment hatchback for less than 30k. But also with this Seal, which focuses on the Tesla Model 3. Dolphin, seal – you see a pattern.

But he doesn’t look like a seal, does he?

BYD calls it its Ocean series, but you have to look hard to see the theme in the cars. With some good will you can recognize gills in the front fender and side skirts, although that is exactly something that seals and dolphins do not have. Well, nice idea anyway. Separately, there is a beautiful mid-range sedan with a flowing silhouette (Wolfgang Egger, from the Alfa 8C, is head of design at BYD).

Why there is 3.8S on the back of the BYD Seal

The nose is low and shows a hint of Taycan; At the rear we find a large diffuser, a continuous rear light and the lettering ‘3.8S’. 3.8 liters, supercharged? No: the sprint time from 0 to 100. By the way, in China they place a very large ‘BUILD YOUR DREAMS’ on the tailgate – they have been wisely told that we are not looking for that in these regions.

BYD is one of the world’s largest EV manufacturers. It is therefore not surprising that the Seal is not a half-baked creation. It uses the so-called Blade battery, which is low and thin and does not contain scarce cobalt or lithium. The battery is even part of the body construction, which improves rigidity, but is still easy to replace if necessary (completely or in narrow segments – blades). It’s all ingenious, and the seating position also benefits: we’re certainly not sitting on the box.

The Seal is in excellent condition on the inside

The Tesla comparison quickly breaks down in the interior, because everything is a bit more ‘normal’ – stems on the steering wheel, a gear lever with buttons around it. It smells like Hyundai in here and everything is sturdy and neatly put together, with blue stitching here and there and a water drop pattern.

The Seal’s center screen can rotate a quarter turn, from upright to landscape, and the 360-degree animated images from the parking cameras remain visible as you drive, allowing you to see yourself rolling in action. Europe will certainly put a stop to that.

The Seal is not as sporty as BYD might want

BYD calls the Seal a sports sedan, but that remains to be seen. The steering is a bit sticky around the center position and is slow to center, the regeneration settings are hidden in a menu and the adaptive suspension behaves a bit shaky on moderate road surfaces. So there is still a dynamic step to be taken.

Furthermore, the Seal is lightning fast and whisper quiet (even at its top speed of 190 km/h – yes, we test it in Germany). His software works smoothly and flawlessly, which is not always the case with the established order here. With a test consumption of 18.5 kWh/100 km, it seems quite efficient, although its fast charging figures are somewhat disappointing compared to some competitors.

And the other versions of the BYD Seal?

The rear-wheel drive Seal (0 to 100 in 5.9 seconds, 570 kilometer range) is slightly more expensive than the cheapest Model 3 at just under 48 grand, but this twin-motor AWD is on par with the Long Range in terms of price. Next year there will be a version with a smaller battery and an undoubtedly interesting entry price. Can the Seal win souls here? Good chance.

Specifications of the BYD Seal Excellence AWD (2023)

Engine

2 electric motors

530 hp

670 Nm

82.5 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.8 s

top speed 190 km/h

Consumption (average)

approx. 16 kWh/100 km A Label

Range (statement)

520 km (WLTP)

Loading time

approx. 7.5 hours at 11 kW

26 min. at 150 kW (30-80%)

Dimensions

4,800×1,875x

1,460 mm (lxwxh)

2,920 mm (wheelbase)

2,185 kg

400 + 53 l (luggage)

Prices

€50,990 (NL)

€51,990 (B)