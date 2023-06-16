The Chinese brand BYD in his massive offensive for the Italian market also features the Seal electric sports car, equipped with a drums lithium iron phosphate LFP extension from 80 kWh and in the rear-wheel drive only versions from 313 hp or all-wheel drive from 530 HP. In Italy, Chinese electric cars of the BYD brand can be purchased in three important sales networks in Northern Italy. Autotorino, Little boats and Intergea (through the subsidiaries Theorema and Car Village).

BYD Seal electric sports car

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of New Energy Vehicles (NEV) and power batteries, presents BYD Seal, a high-tech sports car.

BYD Seal

Like BYD Dolphin, the Seal is also part of BYD Ocean series. This electric car demonstrates power and athleticism with a drag coefficient of just 0.219 Cd. The tapered line of the car body, close to the ground, is comparable to the profile of a razor blade intent on cutting through the air as it passes.

BYD SEAL is the first vehicle to implement the Cell-to-Body (CTB) technologywhich fully integrates the BYD Blade Battery throughout the vehicle structure and improves its safety. It is inspired by the structure of the high-strength honeycomb aluminum panel.

BYD Seal front 3/4 Side BYD Seal BYD Seal front BYD Rear Seal 3/4 BYD Rear Seal BYD Seal front 3/4 BYD Seal rear on track BYD Seal front road BYD Seal 19″ alloy wheels BYD Seal dashboard BYD Seal vertical infotainment display BYD Seal front passenger seats BYD Seal

CTB technology integrates the top cover of the battery pack with the traditional structure of the floor of the body, forming a structure sandwich which includes the top cover of the Blade Battery and the floor. This allowed for a 66% increase in power system battery volume with a consecutive 10% increase in energy density.

BYD Seal features

BYD Seal is equipped with an integrated electric power train 8 in 1with an efficient electric motor that delivers well 230kW (313hp) in the solo version rear-wheel Drive. The all-wheel drive configuration features the same 8-in-1 and 3-in-1 layout sending 160 kW to the front wheels and 230 kW to the rear wheels for a maximum combined engine output of 390kW (530hp).

BYD Seal on the road

BYD SEAL AWD has a technology of semi-active suspensions with variable frequency shock absorbers to offer maximum responsiveness. When road conditions are optimal, damping increases, allowing for more stable vehicle dynamics and better handling with absolute precision.

In the presence of potholes or uneven surfaces instead, the damping automatically decreases to better absorb the roughness of the road, ensuring high standards of driving comfort.

BYD Seal on track

The sports electric car is offered in two trim levels, one a rear-wheel drive with 82 kWh batteries and one a 80 kWh all-wheel drivewith WLTP autonomy ranges ranging from 520 km to 570 km.

BYD Seal recharges in AC and DC

BYD Seal employs a solution of fast charging electrically operated at high voltage. To work, the system innovatively uses themotor inductor (which replaces the boost inductor) to match the voltage range 420-750V in ultra-fast charging solutions.

During charging cycles reduces heat generation for more reliable performance. The solution of boost charging for high voltage electric drive can take full advantage of the standard grid current limit for constant power performance. Charging power varies from 11 kW Three-phase ACat the 150kW DC. With the latter solution the battery can be recharged from 30% to 80% in just 26 minutes. The maximum charging peak is 150 kW.

BYD Seal reloading

BYD Seal is equipped as standard with an a heat pump high-efficiency with wide temperature range, which allows optimization of the temperature regulation of the battery pack via cooling or heating as well as control of the cabin temperature. The heat pump device can also absorb waste heat from the electric powertrain and operate at temperatures between between -30°C and 60°C. The car also supports the V2L system, thanks to which it can be used as portable power supply for electrical devices (total power up to 3kW).

Infotainment on the BYD Seal

Smart Connectivity and infotainment are other primary elements for BYD Seal, which is equipped with a 4G smart connection system for leading edge solutions such as updates Over The Air (OTA) throughout the car’s infotainment system.

Infotainment display placed upright

BYD Seal has an exclusive 15.6″ swivel screen equipped with the intelligent voice recognition and control function that guarantees the execution of functions in the most natural way, interacting directly with the systems Android Auto And Apple CarPlay. Above the steering wheel is a 10.25 inch LCD panel which contains all the basic information of the car.

The ADAS on the BYD Seal

BYD Seal is equipped with a rich range of ADAS systems. All versions in the range are equipped with Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assistance, Lane Change Assist and Emergency Lane Keep.

BYD Seal on the road

L’Adaptive Cruise Control and theIntelligent Cruise Control they guarantee comfort and safety at the same time. There panoramic camera offers the driver all-round visibility for safe vehicle maneuvering. In addition, further driving aids include Blind Spot Detection System, ESP, Traction Control, Hill Decent Control, Automatic Vehicle Hold, Intelligent Speed ​​Limit Information and Intelligent Speed ​​Limit Control.

