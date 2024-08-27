First preview images of the new BYD Seal 06 GT, the new electric compact from the Chinese brand. The new battery-powered model derives from the Ocean M Concept that the Asian brand showed at the last Beijing Motor Show. The new car will be on sale in a few days on the Chinese market, the price set for the BYD Seal 06 GT is 150,000 yuan, about 18,900 euros at the current exchange rate.

The design of the new BYD Seal 06 GT

The shapes are those of a sports car, although without the more extreme racing car lines present on the prototype. The silhouette is still very faithful to the concept, with a hatchback body equipped with specific air intakes at the front, with wheel arches that are emphasized by the frames in the same color as the body. The aerodynamic appendages are less evident while the rear pillar is equipped with a specific motif. The passenger compartment shares the characteristics with the other models in the BYD range, with the central console equipped with a large screen and the curved lines that are repeated on the door panels and on the stitching of the seats.

Batteries and motors

No information on the powertrains, but since the platform will always be the 3.0 EVO, even in this case they should be similar to those that the Chinese brand has used for the Seal in the sedan version. Also confirmed are the lamellar batteries, the so-called Blade Battery, an authentic trademark for BYD.