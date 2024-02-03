The price war continues for electric cars. Together with Tesla and Volkswagen, BYD confirms itself among the most active brands in the price reduction policy and after what was done in Germany, the Chinese brand has decided to cut the costs of its models on our market too, by intervening on the price of Act 3, Seal, Dolphin and Han.

The price cut for Act 3

Going into detail about the changes made by the Asian car manufacturer to its price lists, BYD Atto 3 now has a starting price of 38,790 euros with the Comfort version and 40,790 euros for the Design. As regards the Dolphin, it starts from 33,790 euros for the Confort while it costs 35,790 euros for the Design version which offers more than complete equipment. Both versions use a 60.48 kWh battery

The discount for BYD Seal

The price cut also concerns the BYD Seal which is part of the list of cars that will compete for the title of Car of The Year 2024 which will be awarded again in Geneva at the GIMS. The price list of the Chinese sedan will start from 43,600 euros for the Design version, falling within the national incentive plan, while for the Excellence AWD version it starts from 49,390 euros (in reference to the Ice Blue, Atlantis Grey, Polar White and Space Black colours).

A Han scissors

The price reduction of the BYD range ends with the Han, the flagship of the Chinese brand's line-up which now has a starting price list of 70,940 euros combined with the Time Grey, Snow White and Space Black colours.