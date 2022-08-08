One often wonders who will be the real rival of Tesla globally in the field of electric car sales, assuming that the company led by Elon Musk continues to dominate the EV market around the world. In reality, the first half of the year revealed that Tesla is not the queen of electric at the planetary level, but neither are traditional manufacturers such as Volkswagen and Stellantis: to command the ranking of battery models registered in the first six months of the year. year is in fact the Chinese BYDwhich delivered 641,000 electric cars worldwide versus Tesla’s 564,000 EVs.

Almost 100,000 battery-powered cars registered in addition by Tesla’s Chinese rival, a nice booty that therefore raises BYD to the top of the global ranking. Things are not so much better for Elon Musk’s company in Europe: in this case, both Volkswagen and Stellantis are ahead of Tesla in the ranking, with 116,307 and 105,413 electric registered respectively compared to the 78,277 delivered by the US brand. In short, if we look only at the first half of this year we can see that Tesla it is no longer the queen of electric neither globally nor at European level.

Will Tesla succeed in ousting rivals from the throne and regaining the scepter of the EV market leader? Only the numbers that will arrive in the second half of the year will provide us with an answer. Meanwhile, in view of the medium to long term futureElon Musk draws predictions that are as precise as they are ambitious: to produce 2 million vehicles per year starting from 2023, to double the number of Gigafactories with production capacities of between 1.5 and 2 million vehicles per year, thus bringing them from the current 5 at 10 or 12 in a few years, and significantly increase the profitability of the range, which will soon expand with the introduction of the long-awaited Cybertruck. Stellantis, Volkswagen and BYD are warned: Tesla’s run-up has started.