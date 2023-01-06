Is called Yangwang and it is the new sub-brand created by BYD to compete on the electric car market in the premium segment. The Chinese giant has announced plans to compete with EVs from traditional luxury automakers such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz and BMW. In terms of pricefuture battery-powered cars born from the new BYD sub-brand will be offered starting from 1 million Chinese yuan, the equivalent of around 138,000 euros: sales will start on the Chinese market by the end of the year.

To inaugurate the new sub-brand, BYD presented two of the future electric models that will be marketed: they have been named U8 and U9, and correspond respectively to a hardcore off-road SUV that will compete on the market with the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and a coupe ready to rival the Audi R8. Both cars will rely on technology developed internally by BYD, including lithium-ion phosphate batteries, better known as LFP: at the moment, details on battery capacity and expected range have not yet been disclosed by BYD , although CEO Wang Chuanfu said both models will set new standards in the luxury car class. As for the designthe style of the first two Yangwang electrics was supervised by BYD design chief Wolfgang Egger, who boasts a past in Alfa Romeo and Audi where he held the same position.

The new U8 will boast a length of 5,300 mm and a wheelbase of 3,500 mm and will be equipped as standard with 20″ wheels shod with 275/60 ​​R20 tyres. It will be based on a newly developed ladder frame and will be powered by four electric motors, within a drivetrain layout that mirrors the one that will power the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQG, the electric version of the G-Class. Total horsepower will be around 1,100hp, allowing the SUV to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3 seconds flat. Fewer details are known about the U9: BYD limited itself to reporting that the engine configuration will be the same as the U8, but that the acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h will be reduced to less than 2 seconds.