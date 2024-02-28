After electric mobility and the price war, the BYD giant is also preparing an assault on the high-performance luxury car segment. The Chinese giant has in fact officially launched the Yangwang U9 supercar, with the specialized brand which will initially operate only in China but which could soon also arrive in Europe. The new car aims to rival Ferrari and Lamborghini, offering advanced technological solutions and above all high-level performance.

The new Yangwang U9 electric supercar

The Yangwang U9 is equipped with four electric motors for a total of 1100 HP of overall power with torque reaching 1,280 Nm, thus allowing it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.36 seconds and exceed 300 km /h of maximum speed. Under the skin is the sophisticated, highly advanced suspension system, the DiSus System, which includes the Intelligent Damping Body Control System, the Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System and the Intelligent Air Body Control System. All together they contribute to making complex vertical, lateral and longitudinal movements possible to control the vehicle, which almost seems to have a life of its own. The system can also be used to reduce body roll, minimize the risk of rollover and aid acceleration and emergency braking.

BYD's offensive

The new Yangwang U9 will be offered in China at a price of 1.68 million yuan (around 215,000 euros at the current exchange rate) and will also join the luxury SUV U8 in the range of the new BYD brand which will instead be offered at 1.1 million Yuan, 141,250 euros. Both the new supercar and the high-wheeled model are the result of the design supervision of Wolfgang Egger, who has a past at Alfa Romeo and Audi and is head of BYD's styling department. And while on the one hand the Asian giant is preparing the launch of new brands and new models on the domestic market, the offensive in the Old Continent is also intensifying: a few days ago the cargo ship carrying BYD's new electric cars docked in Vlissingen, in the Netherlands, after a six-week trip from China.