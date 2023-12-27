Full steam ahead with autonomous driving. BYD looks ambitiously at the future of mobility, and after having accelerated in the field of electrification, it is trying to do the same in that of driverless driving: according to what was reported by Reuters, in fact, the Chinese giant has obtained a conditional test license for the level 3 autonomous driving (L3) on high-speed roads.

Keep up

On the other hand, it wouldn't be the first time, given that BYD itself had obtained a similar license last July in China. The Asian company is therefore trying to keep pace with its rivals, who are equally committed to accelerating the development of autonomous driving: at the beginning of December the BMW Groupfor example, said it received a test license for L3 autonomous driving on high-speed roads in Shanghai, while Mercedes-Benz reported that it would carry out L3 tests on designated highways in Beijing. Who will prevail at the end of it all? Only time will tell.