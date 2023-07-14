The global growth of the Chinese giant BYD continues. The automotive group specializing in cars with low environmental impact engines has released its latest sales figures, with the month of June ending with receding figures, exceeding 250,000 units for the first time, with a cumulative sales volume of 1 25 million units in the first half of 2023. With this achievement, BYD’s annual growth increased by 96%.

The landing in Europe

To give new impetus to the registrations of the Chinese giant has thought the entry into Europe, with the new models also launched in the Old Continent. First the debut of the BYD Atto 3 in the United Kingdom, then the launch of the Han, Tang and the C-segment SUV itself in Spain. Until the arrival of Dolphin and Seal with a preview at the Barcelona Motor Show, an occasion during which the Ocean Design stylistic concept was also unveiled.

BYD news in Munich

During the IAA Mobility in Munich, BYD has already announced several innovations that will expand the range of models available for Europe.

BYD’s commitment

With the commitment to offer European consumers a complete and diversified range of electric vehicles, BYD offers stimulating choices, combining the value of its products with high-tech driving experiences and the guarantee of a high level of assistance to local customers. BYD’s mission is to influence change through sustainable innovation, creating a complete clean energy ecosystem that reduces the world’s dependence on fossil fuels, with a commitment to lower the earth’s average temperature by 1°C.