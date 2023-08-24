BYD doesn’t like their brand awareness, so you better make sure the prices are a bit competitive.

We Dutch like to complain bitterly about the fact that everything is getting more expensive, but there are still things that are getting cheaper. Various EVs for example. Led by Tesla (it won’t be) the necessary price reductions have been implemented.

The ‘price war’ (if you can call it that) raged mainly at the beginning of the year, but BYD aka Build Your Dreams is now also making a contribution. They lower the prices of all their models. You probably have no idea how many models there are, but there are currently four.

Dolphin

We will start with the cheapest, although it has not undergone the largest price reduction. The entry-level version of the Dolphin is still available €29,990 (which makes it the cheapest option in its segment). The price reduction applies to the Comfort and Design versions of the Dolphin. Both have become 1,000 peak cheaper and now cost €35,490 and €36,990 respectively. Use it to your advantage.

Atta 3

The BYD Atto 3 (a compact crossover) has received a decent and lower starting price. This car used to cost 42 grand, now the price is reduced to €38,990. That price reduction does not hurt, because the Atto 3 was initially almost as expensive as the Niro EV. For most, the choice is then made quickly. The Atto 3 (which is well stocked as standard) is a better deal right now, as the Niro EV is currently priced at $44,795.

Han & Tang

BYD’s price reduction also applies to the top models, with the resounding names Han and Tang. These are a business sedan and a large SUV, respectively. These models now cost both €69,990. The Han first cost €71,500 and the Tang €73,300, so the latter has dropped in price the most.

70 grand is still a lot of money for a car from an unknown Chinese brand, but you get something in return. The Han and Tang both have 517 hp and the Han has a range of 571 km. The Tang has less range (400 km), but then you have a spacious SUV with seven seats (which few EVs have).

The Han and the Tang will probably still be a difficult story in the Netherlands, but the Atto 3 and Dolphin could still do quite well. In fact, the Atto 3 is already well on its way. This year, 665 units have already been registered.

This article BYD drops prices of all models appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#BYD #slashing #prices #models