Among the models on sale in Italy of the Chinese brand BYD of electric cars there is also the Han premium sedan, with an elegant and sporty line, as well top model of BYD’s high-performance electric range. Featuring state-of-the-art technology, the BYD Han delivers true-to-life performance sports car all-wheel drive thanks to its revolutionary twin electric motors from 517 hp of overall power and the ultra-safe Blade battery lithium iron phosphate (LFP).

BYD Han was designed by the director of design, Wolfgang Eggerand adopts the design language “Dragon Face” by BYDwhich is inspired by Chinese culture.

BYD Han

With a low hood and raised fenders, the shape of the Han was optimized to ensure aerodynamic efficiency. The tapered contours of the Han body, le flush door handles and dynamic silhouette ensure a drag coefficient of just 0.233cdcontributing to the impressive range of 521km (WLTP).

BYD Han front 3/4 BYD Han front BYD Han rear BYD Han rear 3/4 BYD Han side BYD Han road side BYD Han Rear 3/4 Road BYD Han dashboard BYD Han cockpit instrument cluster BYD Han infotainment displays BYD Han front passenger seats BYD Han center console BYD Han rear passenger seats BYD Han rear row passenger compartment display BYD Han

The crystal streamer LED lightsrear privacy glass, full-width LED rear lights and 19 inches further underline the sporty high-performance characteristics of BYD Han. With a length of 4,995mm and a width of 1,910mm, the BYD Han has an aggressive stance, aided by the low positioning of the battery pack which allows for a spacious cabin.

BYD Han cockpit

The luxurious seats in the cabin of BYD Han are made of soft perforated Nappa leather, with electric adjustment and memory functions. Skin diamond quilted adorns the doors and the contrasting black leather it is present on the dashboard and door trims. The front and rear seats are heated and ventilated for added comfort, while rear seat passengers can enjoy a real sense of luxury thanks to the electric recline.

Rear seat passengers have access to a 7-inch “media pad”. integrated into the center armrest that allows you to control the temperature and airflow, operate the panoramic sunroof and choose from 31 combinations of ambient lights.

BYD Han dashboard

The tactile theme continues with the creative use of different materials, including real wood and aluminum, which reflect the search for balance, nature and perfection. The panoramic roof it allows natural light to enter, increasing the feeling of spaciousness inside the cabin.

BYD Han Blade battery

The innovative BYD battery Blade Battery, cobalt-free, is a key component of the 100% electric BYD Han. Thanks to its innovative construction, the Blade battery is able to withstand the tough test of Nail Penetration Test. The battery from 85.4 kWh uses as cathode material the lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which offers a much higher level of safety than traditional lithium-ion batteries. LFP also has greater thermal stability. BYD also delivers 8 year guarantee or 160,000km on battery, SOH 70%.

BYD Han on the road

The BYD Han is equipped with the control module of engine at silicon carbide MOSFET (metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistor) which saves 87% of energy losses, increasing range by 10% and supporting faster charging. Charging into direct current DC to 120 kW from 30 to 80% is done in just 30 minutes.

BYD Han electric all-wheel drive

BYD Han is pushed by two electric engines which provide a system of four-wheel drive. Together, they deliver an impressive output of 380 kW or 510 horsepowerallowing for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.9 seconds.

19″ alloy wheels and Brembo brake calipers

The BYD Han offers respectable performance, well controlled by a braking system up to par; in fact it uses the latest intelligent integrated braking system from Bosch with Brembo brake calipers. The system of DiSus-C intelligent suspension (two modes) uses vehicle sensors and variable damping shock absorbers to adapt to the road surface for a more comfortable ride. To further improve driving pleasure and to adapt to different road conditions, four driving modes can be selected: Sport, Normal, Eco and Snow.

Infotainment and ADAS on the BYD Han

The infotainment of the BYD Han can count on a multimedia system equipped with one 15.6 inch HD screen. In addition, there is a range of technology features and apps, including theBYD Connected Drive appwhich allows the driver to access remotely vehicle information and to activate functions such as pre-heating of the passenger compartment.

BYD Han 15.6″ infotainment display

With technology in focus, the BYD Han is equipped with 4G connectivity and the intelligent driving assistance system DiPilot with self-learning capabilities, making BYD Han’s driving experience smarter and more interconnected. The BYD intelligent driver assistance system provides a variety of electronic aids for safer journeys, including blind spot detection, forward collision warning, automatic emergency brakingRear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Warning and Lane Change Assist.

Other driver technologies include a system Head Up Display which provides information such as speed and lane departure warning, Bluetooth phone, lane departure warning and driver display Adaptive cruise control. BYD Han is also equipped with a 360 degree HD surround camera which guarantees the best possible view when maneuvering in confined spaces or in parking lots. Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control helps maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front while reducing driver fatigue.

BYD Han interior lighting

To provide additional functionality, the inclusion of the Vehicle 2 Load (V2L) technology allows the use of electronic equipment that can be connected and powered by the car.

BYD Han prices, how much is it

BYD Han prices start from 70,940 euros for the Executive versions in the Time Gray, Snow white and Silver Sand black colours. You go up to 71,306 euros for Emperor Red e 71,550 euros for the Al Blue livery.

In Italy, Chinese electric cars of the BYD brand can be purchased in three important sales networks in Northern Italy. Autotorino, Little boats and Intergea (through the subsidiaries Theorema and Car Village).

Technical characteristics BYD Han

CHARACTERISTICS BYD HAN Dimensions (L/D/H) (mm) 4995/1910/1495 Pitch (mm) 2920 Traction whole wheat Maximum speed (km/h) 180 Power (kW) 380 Acceleration 0-100km/h (s) 3.9 Wheel size (cm) 48.26cm (19”) Autonomy (km) 521 (WLTP combined) boot (l) 410 Seats (occupants) 5 Battery Type Blade Battery BYD (LFP) Nominal Capacity (kWh) 85.4 DC recharge, (30-80% min) 30 Panoramic roof Standard Technical features BYD HAN

Photo BYD Han

