BYD continues to grow on the market. The Chinese giant specializing in electric cars has released data relating to sales of plug-in models, including plug-in hybrid cars available in the range, with an increase of 62% in 2023 compared to what was recorded in the previous year. Build Your Dreams thus closed the past year with 3.02 million vehicles sold worldwide.

BYD is still growing

Going into more detail, the Shenzhen automaker explained that it has sold around 1.6 million battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and around 1.4 million plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. In December alone, registrations amounted to 340,178 units, including 190,754 fully electric vehicles. BYD aims to establish itself globally as a leader in on-plug mobility and above all to penetrate the European market, where it landed last year with a complete range of full electric cars.

The assault on Europe

BYD currently can count on a sales network of 230 stores in 19 countries, with five models in the C and E segment range thanks to SUVs, hatchbacks and sedans. Three other new models will also be launched by 2024. The current line-up includes the BYD Han, the Tang, the Atto 3, the Seal and the Dolphin. The next step will be the start of production in the Old Continent, with the Chinese giant having chosen Hungary for its new factory.