The Chinese manufacturer BYD it is not yet famous in our country, even if this situation could change. Globally it is one of the rising automotive brands, and thanks to its presence in Norway he already has his foot in Europe, even with good results. While BYD had landed in Scandinavia as a full-electric manufacturer, in China it had not yet abandoned cars with combustion engines. In March, however, there was a change, with the discontinuation of ‘pure’ petrol models and the transition to productionand exclusively of electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

Among other things, in March BYD sold a total of 104,448 vehicles in China, almost equally distributed between electric and plug-in cars (only three thousand examples of the difference between BEV and PHEV). This is a record for BYD and also for a Chinese manufacturer. On Twitter the company wanted to exaggerate, writing that it is the first in the world to have stopped the production of vehicles powered exclusively by fossil fuels. This record can certainly be resized by the fact that there are manufacturers who have never even tried to sell such vehicles, that is, all brands born electric.

BYD will however continue to provide technical assistance to all its endothermic vehicles, even if with this decision the resources for the research and development department will go in the electrical direction and obviously also for the batteries themselves. Indeed the company has the significant advantage of being directly involved in the production of batterieswhich also sells to other manufacturers.

The Chinese company can still count on further economic resources from the sale of buses, also electric, for the administrations of various European cities and beyond; it is also engaged in the production of vehicles and work equipment, such as forklifts. BYD has also entered into a technology collaboration with Nvidia, which should give further insights into the software. Attention therefore to the exponential growth of this brand, whose premises are very solid.