BYD has chosen Hungary as a basis for the construction of its new European Gigafactory. The decision seems to have now been made definitively: it seems that the Chinese giant is in the mix final stages of negotiations with the local government to secure a multi-billion dollar investment for the construction of this new factory where it will produce its 100% electric cars. According to reports from the Financial Times, the agreement could be announced as early as the end of the week.

Conquering Europe

The British newspaper reports that BYD is looking to produce electric cars and batteries in a new plant in Szeged, in southern Hungary. Let us remember that the Chinese giant already boasts a bus factory in the country, but it certainly does not seem to be satisfied: the investment in the new plant is another, yet another, attempt to dominate the electric vehicle industry in Europe by end of the decade. For this reason, in recent days, contacts between the parties have intensified considerably: negotiations are progressing, and the final agreement is ever closer.

Continuous contacts

Confirming the advanced status of the negotiations between the parties, in recent days the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared in a press conference that he expects the southern region of Hungary near Szeged to obtain a increase in employment following large corporate investments. Without forgetting that in recent months Orban himself met the chairman and president of BYD in China, Wang Chuanfu. For the moment neither BYD nor the Hungarian government have officially confirmed the rumors, but it should be a matter of days.