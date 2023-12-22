BYD strengthens its strategy to enter the European market and after the launch of the range of electric cars listed in the Old Continent, the Chinese giant has also officially announced the first factory in Europe which will be built in Szeged, Hungary. The Asian brand will build the new production site in several phases, with a state-of-the-art production line and the expectation of creating jobs for the local population.

State-of-the-art factory

The new manufacturing facility will incorporate the most advanced global technology and highly automated manufacturing processes to create a world-leading facility for the production of new energy-powered passenger vehicles. The construction of this manufacturing center is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy by promoting technological exchange and innovation between China and Hungary. BYD will also use its expertise in integrated vertical supply chains to help create a green “ecosystem” locally.

BYD and plans for Europe

The idea of ​​setting up the new factory in Hungary is due to the need to find a central point in Europe, both for logistics and for expertise in the automotive sector, they explain from China. BYD currently can count on a sales network of 230 stores in 19 countries, with five models in the C and E segment range thanks to SUVs, hatchbacks and sedans. Three other new models will also be launched by 2024. The current line-up includes the BYD Han, the Tang, the Atto 3, the Seal and the Dolphin.