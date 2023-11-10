BYD’s range for Italy and Europe has been enriched with an electric B-segment that aims to make inroads into the EV market: this is the Dolphin, a compact model that combines comfort and technology. After having previewed the BYD Dolphin on the streets of Milan and having told you about the first driving impressions, here is the usual in-depth column on some peculiar traits that distinguish this model: 5 things to know about the Chinese electric.

1. The sea in the name

The name BYD Dolphin is absolutely not accidental. The compact electric car from the Chinese brand is in fact the first to bring the new Ocean Aesthetics stylistic language which also characterizes the Seal sedan. This style which is inspired by the marine world is reflected in the soft lines that seem to reproduce the waves of the sea and in details of the silhouette.

2. The BYD Dolphin platform

The B segment on tap from the Chinese brand was born on the e-Platform 3.0 architecture of the Asian giant. This platform integrates the engine and its components at the front and the batteries in the lower part of the floor, thus also guaranteeing excellent space on board. The Dolphin is 4.29 meters long and has a wheelbase of 2.70 metres, with a width of 1.77 meters and a height of 1.57 meters which makes it a model particularly devoted to aerodynamics, as also demonstrated by the front fascia openings reduced to a minimum. The overhangs are then reduced to a minimum, with the sides crossed by an oblique rib.

3. Load capacity

The load capacity goes from 345 to 1,310 litres, with a 60:40 split of the bench: the boot is practical thanks to a uniform threshold but not among the largest in the category. This is because BYD wanted to increase space on board, especially for rear passengers.

4. BYD Dolphin’s tech interiors

The Dolphin boasts a touch screen in the center of the dashboard that can rotate 90° and in a vertical configuration allows you to better consult some information such as navigation. Added to this 12.3″ display is the small digital instrument panel behind the steering wheel, which shows all the essential information for driving.

5. V2L technology

This BYD model integrates Vehicle-to-Load technology which transforms the Dolphin into a battery on wheels capable of charging other devices at up to 3 kW and integrating into a sustainable ecosystem, with the possibility of also connecting your home to the car.