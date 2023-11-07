The B segment of electric cars has a new competitor: it is BYD Dolphin, protagonist of our preview test drive, which strengthens the offensive of the Chinese giant on the European and Italian markets. A compact on tap for Build Your Dreams which joins Atto 3, Han and Seal in the Asian brand’s range, combining space, technology and a declared autonomy of more than 400 km. Here is our test drive of the BYD Dolphin, with all the information on price and features.

Exterior design by BYD Dolphin

The new Chinese model thus enters the B-segment contention, with a design solution inspired by the aquatic world: this is demonstrated by both the name and the stylistic language coined specifically for this car, “Ocean Aesthetics” with graceful and elegant shapes aimed at recalling those of a dolphin. From this point of view, the front has a “nice nose” (if we can call it that) in which the LED light clusters integrate perfectly with the closed grille embellished with a distinctive matrix at the center of which the brand logo is positioned. BYD Dolphin is born on the new e-Platform 3.0 platform which integrates the engine and its components at the front and the batteries in the lower part of the floor, thus also guaranteeing excellent space on board. The Dolphin is 4.29 meters long and has a wheelbase of 2.70 metres, with a width of 1.77 meters and a height of 1.57 meters which makes it a model particularly devoted to aerodynamics, as also demonstrated by the front fascia openings reduced to a minimum. The overhangs are then reduced to a minimum, with the sides crossed by an oblique rib. The rear features an LED solution that runs across the tailgate, in the center of which the acronym Build Your Dreams is exploded. The load capacity goes from 345 to 1,310 litres, with a 60:40 split of the bench: the boot is practical thanks to a uniform threshold but not among the largest in the category. This is because BYD wanted to improve space on board, especially for rear passengers.

Interiors

The cockpit of BYD Dolphin continues to marry simplicity and harmony of shapes, with the right mix of hard plastics and soft materials such as the perforated eco-leather that covers the seats. It stands out in the center of the dashboard the floating display that can rotate vertically from 12.5″ very practical as well as scenographic, especially for using navigation more easily. Behind the steering wheel there is a small screen with essential driving information while to recharge the smartphone we find USB-C sockets at the front and rear, the classic 12 V and the induction plate.

ADAS and connectivity

The package of ADAS it is decidedly complete, with safety and driving assistance systems which include for example autonomous emergency braking, rear collision warning and forward collision warning. lane keeping assistance (Lane Keep Assistance and Emergency Lane Keep), rear cross traffic alert and automatic braking (Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Brake), and finally lane change assist (Lane Change Assist ). The BYD Dolphin guarantees connectivity with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, even wirelessly.

BYD Dolphin motor and batteries

The powertrain of the Chinese B-segment electric is based on a 150 kW permanent magnet synchronous motor, 204 HP and 290 Nm of maximum torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. Two less powerful versions are also available, with 97 HP and 176 HP. The Dolphin offers four driving modes, Sport, Normal, Eco and Snow. The battery is of the LFP type, with Lithium-Iron-Phosphate chemistry but above all it is a Blade Battery, the lamellar accumulator that has made BYD famous throughout the world: a cell structure specifically designed to improve safety and reduce the risk of fire in case of collisions. The LFPs they guarantee more charging cycles thanks to better thermal stability although they lose something in terms of efficiency. On BYD Dolphin we find two battery sizes, 45 kWh or 60 kWh for a declared overall autonomy which in the latter case reaches 427 km. As regards charging times, depending on the battery, the B-segment compact car is compatible with charging infrastructures up to 88 kW with peaks of 100 kW (60 kW compatibility for the 44 kWh battery) in direct current and up to 11 kW in alternating current (7 kW for the smallest battery). In the top-of-the-range configuration, BYD Dolphin can recover from 30 to 80% of the travel range in 29 minutes.

How is the B-segment electric going?

Our test drive a preview led us to discover the BYD Dolphin on a predominantly city route, with the Chinese electric car performing well thanks to good acceleration and good steering balance as well as accelerator and brake. The one-pedal driving mode is missing but overall the compact car on tap still manages to maintain consumption in line with what was declared by the Chinese brand. Good comfort and soundproofing, with the lowest driving position which still allows you to control the compact dimensions also thanks to the large glass and the triangular light point near the A pillar. Something more could have been done with fast charging, in comparison with the other competitors but BYD will certainly work on this aspect in the future. The presence of V2L is interestingthe Vehicle-to-Load technology that transforms the Dolphin into a battery on wheels capable of charging other devices at up to 3 kW and integrating into a sustainable ecosystem, with the possibility of also connecting your home to the car.

Price and versions of BYD Dolphin

Four the available versions of BYD Dolphin: with a 45 kWh battery we find the 70 kW (97 HP) or 130 kW (176 HP) engine respectively in the Active and Boost versions while with a 60 kWh battery we find only the 150 kW (204 HP) unit available in the Comfort versions and Design. The latter are already present on the Italian market while the variant with a smaller battery will arrive during 2024. The price BYD Dolphin’s price list starts from 30,790 euros with a 45 kWh battery, therefore falling within the range provided for by the incentives for electric cars, and from 35,790 euros for the 60 kWh one.