We thought that after topography in group eight we were done with memorizing lists of names, but we can start again because of the tidal wave of new brands from China. One of the brands that (unlike many others) seems to be getting off the ground is BYD. Not surprising, because they were smart enough to hook up Louwman (known as an importer of Toyota and Lexus) as a selling party.

At the end of 2023, the range will already consist of five electric models, of which this BYD Dolphin is the smallest. You can see the Dolphin as the lower version of the Atto 3 and it is part of the so-called ocean series. In this series we also get the Seal. For example, BYD sells the Sealion and the Seagull in other countries.

It’s a good thing that not all car manufacturers take the name too literally in the interior; otherwise there would be a permanent sulfur smell in the Renault Wind and all hay fever sufferers would sneeze into the Dacia Spring. But it can’t hurt much in the Dolphin: the door handles inside are in the shape of a dolphin flipper and you can also recognize the smart mammal in the center console.

The cabin of the BYD Dolphin is fine

The screen on the center console can – just like in other BYD models – rotate a quarter turn. You just shouldn’t wear polarized sunglasses, because then you suddenly see nothing on the display. It is also a rather taste-sensitive interior, but apart from some hard plastic it seems to be of good quality.

The back of the chair is very nice; the seat could be a bit longer. You feel quite built-in, partly because of how the dashboard comes to you, so you have to love that. You feel like you are in a Polo size, but according to BYD, the Dolphin is really a C-segmenter. There are competitors that feel a lot more spacious inside.

We miss the blowhole on his head

On the outside you would have one more BYD’s of a dolphin, but we don’t see it. In any case, it is a design that does not necessarily seem to be aimed at the European market. Something that more Chinese models suffer from. The chassis has been specially adapted for Europe.

For our relatively small but critical market, BYD mounts a multi-link suspension and adjusts the hardness of the whole. Apparently, Europeans prefer a somewhat stiffer chassis.

The fact that we are allowed to try this chassis at a circuit on an agility course creates high expectations in terms of sportsmanship. But luckily for your back, it’s not too bad; the Dolphin mainly feels like a very average hatchback with enough comfort and enough athleticism not to tip over at a roundabout.

The first impression of the BYD Dolphin

We can only make a final judgment when we have driven it on public roads. With a 0-to-100 time of 7.1 seconds, you should in any case be able to keep up with traffic and the range of 427 kilometers is not disappointing either. The entry-level model only comes 340 kilometers away, but it has the same 0-100 time.

The first impression of the BYD Dolphin is not a bad one. We suspect that looks won’t necessarily be the deciding factor in many cases, but thanks to the favorable price of the small hatchback, BYD should be able to satisfy quite a few customers here. The cheapest here costs 29,990 euros and then you will receive almost 3,000 euros as a gift from the government as a private individual.

Specifications of the BYD Dolphin Comfort(2023)

Engine

1 electric motor

204 hp

290 Nm

60 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.1 seconds

top 160 km/h

Consumption (average)

approx. 14 kWh/100 km A label

Range (assignment)

427km (WLTP)

Loading time

5.5 hours at 11 kW

29 min. at 88 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,290×1,770x

1,570 mm (lxwxh)

2,700 mm (wheelbase)

weight NB

345 / 1,310 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 36,490 (NL)

€36,240 (B)