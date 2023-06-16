The offensive Chinese Of electric cars in Italy it continues with the arrival of the BYD Dolphina competitively priced EV vehicle close to the 30,000 euroswhich threatens the Volkswagen ID.3 and the others in the C segment. It is equipped with a drums lithium iron phosphate LFP extension from 60 kWhwhich allows it an autonomy of over 400km. BYD Dolphin pre-sales in Italy start in the summer, while the first deliveries are expected from September 2023.

BYD Dolphin electric car

BYD Dolphin is the first model of Ocean series and the first to adopt the design concept “Ocean Aesthetics” creating a dynamic, elegant and highly recognizable visual appearance.

BYD Dolphin

In the car’s design, the marine mammal that inspired BYD Dolphin (dolphin) is presented in both figurative and imaginative forms. Dolphin offers a BYD Blade lithium iron phosphate battery of 45 or 60 kWh. Like the recently launched BYD Act 3, BYD Dolphin is also a model conceived on ePlatform 3.0.

The 60 kWh Blade Battery powers a synchronous motor with permanent magnets from 150 kW/201 hp. The BYD Dolphin accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds thanks to 290Nm of torque and reaches the maximum speed of 160 km/h.

Four driving modes are available to suit road conditions and driver preferences: Sport, Normal, Eco and Snow.

BYD Dolphin design is simple and functional, mirroring the whole vehicle. BYD Dolphin is instantly recognizable and futuristic thanks to its rounded profile and to the side silhouette that recalls the graceful lines of a leaping dolphin. Based on Dolphin’s new features, the short overhangs and long wheelbase give the car great qualities of spaciousness.

BYD Dolphin front

With a length of 4,290 mm and a width of 1,770 mm (with the rear view mirrors unfolded), BYD Dolphin presents a wheelbase of 2,700 mm optimized for space and comfort. Vehicle height is 1,570mm.

BYD Dolphin cockpit

Inside the cabin of the BYD Dolphin the sports seats and ergonomically designed headrests are made in vegan leather and can accommodate on board up to five people. The heated front seats feature six-way power adjustment for the driver and four-way power adjustment for the passenger.

BYD Dolphin front passenger seats

The rear seats offer ample legroom for passengers, thanks to the adoption from ePlatform 3.0 platform. The rear seats are divided in a 60:40 ratio and when folded, they allow you to expand the trunk from 345 to 1,310 litres.

BYD Dolphin is designed with more than 20 storage compartments practical and flexible for daily travel and the trunk can easily fit four standard 20-inch suitcases.

BYD Dolphin dashboard

The top-of-the-range versions of BYD Dolphin feature a large panoramic roof openable made with double layer gray glass with high acoustic resistance and thermal insulation, with a glass surface comparable to that of a luxury car in a higher segment. The sunroof is also equipped with a sun blind with 97% blackout ability.

BYD Dolphin lithium iron phosphate battery

BYD Dolphin benefits from innovation Blade Battery from 60 kWh; cobalt-free uses the cathode material lithium iron phosphate (LFP) which offers a much higher level of safety than traditional lithium-ion batteries. LFP inherently has an excellent thermal stability.

BYD Dolphin is powered by LFP battery

BYD’s 8-in-1 electric powertrain integrates the vehicle’s control unit, the battery management systemthe power distribution unit, the traction motor, the motor controller, the transmission, the DC-DC transformer and the on-board charger. This deep integration ensures 89% system efficiency.

BYD Dolphin autonomy

BYD Dolphin has a combined electric range WLTP of 427km. The charging power is 11 kW in alternating current AC three-phase. The charger in DC current of 100 kW BYD Dolphin can recharge the battery from 30 to 80% in just 29 minutes. BYD Dolphin is also equipped with V2L and a maximum power of 3.3 kWso the car battery can easily charge external devices.

The range is 427 km

Among the standard features of BYD Dolphin there is also one integrated heat pump high efficiency. Thanks to this direct cooling and heating system of the battery compartment, thethermal efficiency increases up to 15% in winter. Always with a view to energy efficiency, as a sub-function of the intelligent braking system, the system CRBS coordinated regenerative braking is able to efficiently recover the braking energy of the whole vehicle.

ADAS on the BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin is equipped with numerous series ADAS systems safety and advanced driving assistance. All models are equipped with forward collision warning (Forward Collision Warning), Autonomous Emergency Braking, rear collision warning (Rear Collision Warning), rear cross traffic warning And automatic braking (Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Cross Traffic Brake), lane keeping assistance (Lane Keep Assistance and Emergency Lane Keep) e lane change assistance (Lane Change Assist).

ADAS front camera

L’Adaptive Cruise Control and theIntelligent Cruise Control increase driving pleasure. The panoramic camera offers the driver a 360 degree visibility for maximum maneuvering safety. Also included as additional driving aids are a blind spot detection system, electronic stability control (ESP), traction control, hill descent control (Hill Decent Control), automatic braking on slopes (Automatic Vehicle Hold), traffic sign recognition with intelligent speed limit control (Intelligent Speed ​​Limit Information/Control). Also available is the cruise control (Adaptive Cruise Control) and intelligent (Intelligent Cruise Control).

The headlights are adaptive

Maximum technology for safety purposes also with regard to lighting when driving at night, thanks to the High Beam Assist (automatic high beam), ai adaptive headlights (Adaptive Front Headlights) et al Follow Me Home system (external courtesy lighting) as standard.

Prices BYD Dolphin

BYD Dolphin prices start from 30,790 euros for the version active with 45 kWh battery. Up there is the boost always with the 45 kWh battery a 31,490 euros. For the variants a 60 kWh you switch to Comfort from 35,490 euros to finish with the top-of-the-range version Design at 37,490 euros.

BYD Dolphin rear 3/4

In Italy, Chinese electric cars of the BYD brand can be purchased in three important sales networks in Northern Italy. Autotorino, Little boats and Intergea (through the subsidiaries Theorema and Car Village).

Features BYD Dolphin

CHARACTERISTICS BYD Dolphin Dimensions – L/W/H (mm) 4,290/1,770/1,570 Pitch (mm) 2,700 Traction Front Maximum speed (km/h) 160 Power (kW) 150 Acceleration 0-100km/h (s) 7 Wheel Size (inch) 16/17 EV range (km) 427 (WLTP) Boot capacity (litres) 345/1.310 Seats on board 5 Batteries BYD Blade Battery (LFP) Actual Capacity (kWh) 60 Charging power 88kW DC

11 kW AC (three-phase) Charging time DC 30 to 80% (min) 29 Heat pump Standard V2L function (Vehicle To Load) Standard

Photo BYD Dolphin

