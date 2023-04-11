The BYD Dolphin and Seal may become very popular in our cold little country.

BYD is unpacking nicely. The Chinese car brand is already working hard with the Atto3, Tang de Han, but two very important cars are being added today.

It’s about the BYD Dolphin and the BYD Seal. They are two fully electric cars, so immediately interesting for us Dutch people. The names were chosen because of the predilection for the Hanseatic city of Harderwijk and the singer of Kiss From A Rose. No, jokingly: It’s about ‘ocean aesthetics’ and the dolphin and seal are both marine animals. Yes really.

BYD Dolphin

Toto as far as biology for it OLO. We start with the BYD Dolphin. That’s a C-segment hatchback. Think of it as the hatchback version of the BYD Atto3 (a c-segment crossover). So a direct competitor for the Volkswagen ID3.

The BYDS Dolphin is on the e-platform 3.0 and has front-wheel drive. Of course we also have the formats for you. The BYD Dolphin is 4.29 meters long, 1.77 meters wide and 1.57 meters high. The wheelbase is a regal 2.70 meters.

Loading and performance

The battery is 60 kWh. This makes it possible to drive 427 km on a full battery. Charging is easy, but not fast: 88 kW. This allows you to charge from 30% to 80% in 29 minutes. Perhaps it is time for a new industry standard to indicate the load capacity that makes sense.

You can charge 11 kW in the garage. A heat pump is standard. Finally, the performance: the 204 hp strong BYD Dolphin sprints to 100 km/h in 7 seconds and has a limited top speed of 160 km/h.

If you don’t think we’re enthusiastic about the Dolphin, then you’re completely wrong. A lot will depend on the price. In terms of powertrain, it is not the newest of the newest, but if they can market this sharply (just like the MG4 for example), it can be a very interesting car for us Dutch people.

BYD Seal

Then we continue with the strange duck in the BYD and that is the Seal. That is a full-fledged D-segment car. The length is 4.80 meters, the width is 1.88 meters and the height is 1.46 meters. The wheelbase is 2.92 meters.

There are two versions. It starts with the rear-wheel drive version. This has 313 hp and sprints to 100 km / h in 5.9 seconds.

Hoppatee: 530 hp!

Specially for @wouter there is also a four-wheel drive BYD Seal. That is of course through an extra engine and that means more power, namely 530 hp. Then it is possible to accelerate to 100 km.h in 3.8 seconds. Oh, yes, not unimportant is the radius of action.

The slip-on comes 580 km away, the version with super power reaches 520 km. That is quite a lot for the size of the battery pack (82 kWh). This is partly due to the Cd value of 0.219. Just like with the Hyundai Ioniq 6, we see that manufacturers are also embracing the sports sedan because it is simply more efficient. Fast charging is possible up to 150 kW.

Both models will be in the showroom in the third quarter of 2023!

