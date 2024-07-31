Expansionary aims towards North America for BYD. The Chinese giant is in fact preparing to enter the Canadian market: a challenge confirmed by a regulatory document presented at the beginning of the month, which is proving to be very ambitious in light of the fact that the Canadian officials are still considering imposing tariffs on vehicles imported from China. In this regard, Reuters reports a meeting between BYD’s Canadian division and government officials, although it is not clear when this took place.

BYD Enters Canadian Market?

As for the tariffs, it all started last month, when the Canadian government reported that it was considering imposing some sort of tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles in an attempt to align itself with its allies, namely the United States and Europe, against what the West sees as a heavily subsidized industry, and we are talking about the Chinese one of course. Last July 2, Ottawa then opened a one-month public consultation period to evaluate what the best response was to implement: in short, the situation is still unstable.

Uncertain timing

We will see what the Canadian government’s decision will be and above all what BYD will choose to do: to date we do not know the timing of entry into the Canadian market imagined by the Chinese brand, nor what the company’s intentions are with its range. Let us recall that a few months ago BYD presented in Mexico the Shark, a hybrid-electric pick-up of medium size: in doing so, the number one of the local division of the company ignored the new US tariff increases on Chinese electric vehicles, stating that the company was not targeting the American market. But will it really be like this?