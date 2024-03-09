The Chinese electric vehicle company, BYDhas sent a delegation to Jalisco to evaluate the feasibility of establish a plant in the regionas reported by Roberto Arechederra, secretary of Economic Development of the state, in an interview with Bloomberg.

During the visit, BYD He met with Chinese suppliers established in Jalisco, such as Haitian, and with local government officials.

Roberto Arechederra stated that BYD carried out an exhaustive analysis of the educational infrastructure and population density in potential areas for the installation of the plant. It is estimated that the investment required for this project in Mexico would be around 600 million dollars a figure similar to the investment made by BYD in its electric vehicle plant in Brazil.

Stella Li, head of BYD for the Americas, mentioned that the company is exploring business opportunities in several states of Mexico, seeking to contribute with innovation and technology.

Mexico has emerged as an attractive destination for automotive companies, with Tesla's investment in the construction of a Gigafactory in Nuevo León being exemplary with an estimated investment of 10 billion dollars.

Other Chinese manufacturers, such as Chery Automobile and JAC Motor, are also increasing their sales in Mexico and plan to establish production facilities in the country.

Jalisco, with a robust automotive cluster, is actively working with Tesla to strengthen its supplier base and has implemented incentives to encourage investment in electric vehicles, including the modernization of the Guadalajara airport to improve logistics for companies in the sector.

(With information from Bloomberg)