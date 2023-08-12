In the first half of August comes the news that BYD, by now one of the world leaders in the production of new energy vehicles (NEV) and batteries, has produced its five millionth specimen, specifically a DENZA N7. A historic momentcommented Wang Chuanfu, President of the company, adding that he wanted to “extend sincere gratitude to customers around the world for their trust in our products, to our industry partners for this shared journey together and to all our employees whose hard work and whose dedication made this achievement possible.”

After 13 years the first million

The first million new energy vehicles produced by BYD were celebrated by the company after 13 years of activity, while after a further 18 months the figure was three million. Today, after just another 9 months, the goal of five millions.

More than 40,000 patents filed

Since its founding in 1995, BYD has achieved some success fundamental innovations for the mobility of the future, such as the Blade battery, the DM-i super hybrid system, the e-Platform 3.0 platform, CTB technology, the e4 platform and the DiSus intelligent body control system. Last July he filed over 40,000 patents28,000 of which have already been approved.