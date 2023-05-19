Look, yet another Chinese electric car you’ve never heard of, from the largest electric car manufacturer you’ve never heard of. And that’s crazy for a company that can easily compete with a company like Tesla in terms of size. BYD stands for Build Your Dreams. Nice for a tile, less so on the back of a BYD Atto 3. Which is a relatively normal small to medium sized electric crossover. The Kia Niro EV, that works.

The design boss at BYD is no small boy: Wolfgang Egger, who previously drew the Alfa 8C Competizione and then went to Audi, where he was responsible for the Q2, among other things. The Atto 3 is clearly more the latter than the former. Neat exterior but not very exciting. Inside, however, things get more exciting. The colors are pronounced and the shapes wave throughout the interior. The details are somewhere in the large gray area between ‘playful’ and ‘kitschy’.

Rotatable screen

There is even a screen that you can turn electrically, from portrait to landscape and vice versa. Your children will love it all, and the interior space is also very decent for a car of this size. Only the luggage compartment is a bit small. The standard equipment is certainly generous: all versions have a large panoramic glass roof, 360° cameras and V2L drawers (‘Vehicle to load‘- so you can also give power to other things with your car).

While BYD’s latest platform features an 800-volt structure and dual electric motors, the Atto 3 is equipped with the more common 400-volt and front-wheel drive. The innovation of the BYD Atto 3 is in the battery; the cells are integrated into the pack, rather than all being separate modules. This saves space, so that lithium iron phosphate cathodes can be used in the cells, which are cheaper than the usual lithium manganese cobalt ones. Although they can store slightly less energy, it also saves at least one mineral, cobalt. BYD also uses its own motor, inverter and charger.

The BYD Atto 3 does not drive perfectly

The acceleration is smooth, the steering well calibrated, the handling is generally comfortable and certainly very stable on the highway. The Atto is easy to handle, although it is a bit more difficult to bond with it. He’s not perfect. The brakes are spongy. There is a lot of drive response in the steering wheel and the traction leaves much to be desired. The damping could use a little more discipline, because the body bounces quite a bit. The controls have a few irritating quirks, including the smallest speedometer in the world. But all in all: definitely competitive.

Enough range

The net battery capacity is very average with 60.5 kWh, and the range is 418 kilometers, but the standard heat pump ensures that you don’t have to be far from that, even in winter. Our consumption, on a cold day, amounted to 5.6 kilometers per kW (338 kilometers of range, so), which is fine. And very usable for most families – a bigger battery would just cost more money and add more weight. And who drives three hours straight? Well then.

Specifications BYD Atto 3 Design (2023)

engine

1 electric motor

204 hp

310 Nm

60.5 kWh (battery)

Drive

front wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 7.2 seconds

top 160 km/h

Consumption (average)

15.2kWh/100km

Range (assignment)

420 km (WLTP)

Loading time

3:37 hours at 11 kW

00:44 h at 80 kW (80%)

Dimensions

4,455×1,875x

1,615 mm (lxwxh)

2,720mm (wheelbase)

1,750 kilograms

440 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 44,998 (NL)

€45,990 (B) – Launch Ed.