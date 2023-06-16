The BYD electric offensive on the Italian market officially kicks off. The Chinese giant enters our country with a range of models on tap that are ready to make competition between EVs more fierce. BYD Atto 3, which we tried in preview, BYD Han and also the BYD Dolphin represent the effort of the Asian brand to start its affirmation in Europe and precisely in Italy. The first to arrive will be the C-segment SUV and then the high-performance sedan and the compact. Let’s go see them in detail.

BYD Act 3, price and features

BYD Atto 3 has compact and slender shapes, it was designed following the Ocean Aesthetics stylistic language of the Chinese house and has a front with LED optical groups in a raised position, among which a small satin-finished and rigorously closed grille that recalls the Dragon Face stands out which debuted first on the BYD Han. The passenger compartment is particularly spacious, with a dashboard that has a “wave” shape. In the center stands the display of the infotainment system, developed internally by BYD. The screen can also rotate vertically to facilitate consultation, for example navigation, and reaches dimensions of up to 15.6” (on the entry level it measures 12.8”). BYD Atto 3 is based on the Chinese brand’s e-platform 3.0 and shares many features with its sister Dolphin. The powertrain is based on a front engine with 150 HP, 204 HP and 290 Nm of instant torque, combined with a 60.48 kWh battery which guarantees a declared range of 427 km which can become 565 km in the urban cycle. Among other things, BYD Atto 3 also integrates V2L, with the possibility of recharging home appliances up to 3.3 kW. The price list of this C-segment SUV starts from 41,990 for the Confort version and rises to 43,990 euros for the Design variant.

BYD Dolphin, technological compact

BYD Dolphin is clearly inspired by the aquatic world, as the name also testifies. It is the progenitor of the “Ocean Aesthetics” stylistic language with elegant and graceful shapes that I remember precisely those of a dolphin, a clearly visible connection in particular in the side profile. With a length of 4,290mm and a width of 1,770mm (with door mirrors unfolded), the BYD Dolphin features a 2,700mm wheelbase optimized for space and comfort. The vehicle height is 1,570 mm. The rear seats are divided in the proportions 60:40 and when folded, allowing the boot to be expanded from 345 to 1,310 litres. The infotainment system can then be used from a 12.8″ touch screen that can rotate 90° as on the other models in the BYD range. The powertrain is based on a 150 kW permanent magnet synchronous motor, approximately 201 HP and 290 Nm of maximum torque, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 7 seconds and a top speed of 160 km/h. Four driving modes are available to suit road conditions and driver preferences: Sport, Normal, Eco and Snow. All combined with a 60 kWh battery which guarantees a combined WLTP electric range of 427 km. The charging power is 11 kW in three-phase AC alternating current. The BYD Dolphin 100kW DC DC charger can recharge the battery from 30 to 80% in just 29 minutes. The BYD Dolphin will be offered on the Italian market in two versions, Active and Boost with a 45 kWh battery and prices of €30,790 and €31,490 respectively. As for the variant with the 60 kWh accumulator, the first to arrive in dealerships, the Chinese brand’s offer will include the Confort and Design trim levels, with price lists starting at 35,490 euros and 37,490 euros.

The flagship BYD Han

The BYD Han represents the flagship of the Chinese range and the state of the art in terms of luxury and technology for the Asian giant. The full electric sedan was designed by the director of design, Wolfgang Egger, already author of several successes for Alfa Romeo, Lamborghini and Audi, and adopts the “Dragon Face” design language. With a length of 4,995 mm and a width of 1,910 mm, this model is particularly distinctive also by virtue of the presence of crystal streamer LED lights. Thanks to its shape, the aerodynamic coefficient is only 0.23, helping to maximize the range which in this case stands at 521 km in the combined cycle and 622 km in the urban cycle thanks to the 85 kWh battery. BYD Han is powered by a powertrain consisting of two engines, one located at the front and one at the rear, capable of delivering a total power of 517 HP and 700 Nm. The ADAS package is very broad, with the presence of integrated 5G technology and Bosch’s IPB Intelligent Integrated Brake system which optimizes braking performance for energy recovery. Compatible with fast charging up to 120 kW. BYD Han price will start from 70,940 euros.

Blade Battery and platform

All BYD models are equipped with Blade Batteries, the accumulators with a blade structure. with LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry. This type of accumulator offers very high safety standards, as also demonstrated by Nail Penetration tests which show a lower fire risk than the classic lithium-ion batteries. BYD Han, Atto 3 and Dolphin are also based on the new e-platform 3.0 which guarantees high rigidity, the possibility of integrating the new heat pump and the new 8-in-1 powertrain patented by the Chinese brand.