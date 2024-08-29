Alfredo Altavilla will support BYD in Europe. The Chinese giant has announced the appointment of the experienced manager as Special Advisor for the European market. Alfredo Altavilla currently also serves as Senior Advisor to CVC Capital Partners in Europe and is a member of the board of directors of several companies, including Enerpac Tool Group, MSX, Ambienta SGR and Proma Group. He is also part of the investment committee of Vasuky, a Tech VC fund sponsored by Rothschild&Co.

The Altavilla Experience

Altavilla has a long career in the automotive industry, holds a degree in Economics from the Catholic University of Milan and brings with him a wealth of leadership and business development experience. From November 2012 to August 2018, Altavilla served as Chief Operating Officer for Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EMEA) at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), where he was also a member of the Group Executive Council (GEC) and responsible for Global Business Development since September 2011. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Iveco, Fiat Powertrain Technologies, Tofas and Executive Chairman of ITA Airways.

BYD ready to grow further

“The addition of Alfredo Altavilla to the European team is a key step in our strategy to strengthen and consolidate BYD’s presence in this important market. – said Stella Li, Executive Vice President of BYD – Alfredo brings with him extensive automotive industry experience and strategic vision that will be invaluable in our efforts to position BYD as a leader in sustainable mobility in Europe.”